No extradition treaty with UK: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Friday said he predicts participation of political parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the Senate elections, otherwise they would be wiped out of politics.

Talking to the media at the National Database Regularity Authority (Nadra) Headquarters in Islamabad, he said it seems that the PDM would take part in the coming Senate elections, otherwise the PTI led by Imran Khan would gain strength in the Upper House. Legislation against those involved in money-laundering and corruption would be made austere if they stay away from the Senate elections.

The interior minister said the Senate elections could be held from February 12 to March 12 as per the Constitution and the PTI would gain majority in the Upper House. Prime Minister Imran Khan is going nowhere and the government under his leadership would complete its five-year constitutional tenure.

To a query regarding return of Nawaz Sharif, he said Pakistan has no agreement with the United Kingdom for extradition of criminals and God will bring Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar back home. Regarding functioning of the Nadra, he said its performance would be improved and the authority would issue the first Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) free of cost within fifteen days in the future, instead of forty days. He said fifty new Nadra centres will be opened across the country to serve the general public. The offices of passport and ID cards will be opened in all embassies of Pakistan, which will be supervised by the Nadra and supported by the Foreign Office.

He said the number of Nadra mobile vans will be increased to three hundred to facilitate people residing in far-flung areas. The provision of various facilities to people is the government's top priority. He said the government is committed to sorting out issues of oversees Pakistanis as well. To a question, the minister said currently 16,000 employees including 3,000 on contract are working in the Nadra. No contract employee would be laid off during his tenure as minister for Interior, he said. To a question, he said there are around 700,000 registered Afghan people in the country.

The minister was earlier briefed by Nadra Chairman Usman Mobeen about the function of the organization.