Consular services in Dubai suspended due to FM’s visit

DUBAI: The consular services at the Pakistan Consulate Dubai on Thursday were suspended due to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s visit to the diplomatic mission.

A senior diplomat of the Pakistan Consulate Dubai confirmed the suspension of consular services, adding that the services were restored after the visit of the foreign minister. He said the suspension was only for around 45 minutes.

When Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived at the Pakistan Consulate, the doors of the diplomatic mission were closed to the public. The diplomatic service was suspended and people had to wait outside the consulate to receive their passports and National ID cards. The foreign minister arrived in Dubai on Thursday morning and visited the diplomatic mission on the first day of his two-day visit to the UAE. He was refrained from meeting overseas Pakistanis coming to the consulate to obtain consular services. Qureshi expressed his desire to meet Pakistani expats but it was not made possible, according to the diplomatic sources. On the other hand, Qureshi wanted to share Pakistan’s position before the international media but he was told that it was difficult to invite the media during the pandemic. His interviews were scheduled for international media but were abruptly canceled under the pretext of the "corona pandemic and its SOPs”. Interestingly, international conferences and exhibitions are being successfully held in Dubai under the SOPs of COVID-19.

The senior assistant editor of the UAE's most reputable newspaper, Gulf News, also tweeted about the situation, raising the question before diplomatic officials as to who was responsible for keeping Qureshi out of the media reach during the important visit.