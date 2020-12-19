PAL, computerised driving license office opened in Ghazi

HARIPUR: The opening of Police Assistance Lines (PAL) office and a branch of computerized driving licences would help the residents of Ghazi tehsil in getting their police and driving-related matters resolved without visiting the district headquarter Haripur, stated Regional Police Officer Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Friday.

Addressing the participants of the inaugural ceremony of PAL office and computerized driving license branch in Ghazi, he said that visiting district headquarter Haripur for police clearance certificates, registration of FIRs of lost documents, and other related matters was an arduous task for the residents of Ghazi, especially those from the remote areas.

He said that due to growing demands, he has approved the opening of PAL office and computerized license branch, which is also one of the biggest problems for the residents of Ghazi. He said that both offices have started working with the required staff strength for the purpose of providing relief to the general public.

He expressed the hope that such steps would help to strengthen the police-public relationship, which was the ultimate goal for curbing crime from society with the help of the general public.