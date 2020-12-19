One billion mangroves to be planted to stop intrusion of inland areas

ISLAMABAD: The climate change ministry has devised a comprehensive plan to plant one billion mangrove trees in Sindh and Balochistan to cope with the growing challenge of intrusion of inland areas.

Talking to the media here on Friday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said a plan had been finalised in consultation with various national and international stakeholders to enhance mangrove forest cover in Balochistan and Sindh.

He said the communities in the coastal areas were facing adverse impacts of the climate change, particularly cyclones, coastal erosion, sea-level rise and consequent intrusion of inland areas.

“Tackling existing challenges that affect man-made infrastructure and coastal ecosystems such as shoreline erosion, coastal flooding and water pollution, has already become a serious concern and challenge. It now requires new approaches to manage land, water, waste, and ecosystems,” he said.

He said the ambitious plan has been sketched out under which one billion mangrove trees would be planted in the coastal areas of the both provinces to protest the ecological settings of the coastal areas.

According to a study, conducted by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF-Pakistan), country’s mangroves cover spreads over 1463.59 km2, which would be increased manifold under the new initiative of planting one billion mangrove trees as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for Clean Green Pakistan as well as climate-smart Pakistan. Amin Aslam said that the climate change poses grave risks to coastal areas, which are already stressed by human activity, pollution, invasive species, and storms, adding “Sea level rise can erode and inundate coastal ecosystems and eliminate wetlands. The warmer and more acidic oceans are likely to disrupt coastal and marine ecosystems.”

He hoped that boosting mangrove tree cover with plantation of one billion saplings over next few years would help mitigate risks being faced by the inhabitants of the coastal areas.