IG FC North meets CM

PESHAWAR: Newly posted Inspector General of Frontier Corps (North), Major General Adil Yamin called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtun- khwa Mehmood Khan at CM House here on Friday.

During the meeting, the chief minister lauded the role of Frontier Corps in restoring durable peace in the merged districts. Matters related to the overall security situation in the province with special focus on the newly merged areas also came under discussion. Chief Minister Mehmood Khan said that the security forces including Frontier Corps have rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism, which the entire nation feels proud adding that today the nation owes peace due to the sacrifices of security forces.

Mehmood Khan maintained that due to the sacrifices of security forces, complete normalcy prevailed in the newly merged districts, which paved the way for accelerated merger of these districts with the province. He added that almost all the process of merger has been completed admirably and now the government is focusing on the development of these districts.

Mehmood Khan also appreciated the role of Frontier Corps and other security forces in the development process of the merged districts and said that security forces play an important role in rehabilitation and reconstruction process in the newly merged areas.