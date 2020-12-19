WCCI demands arrest of culprits involved in attack on polio worker

PESHAWAR: Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) president Rabeel Riaz and WCCI leader Fitrat Ilyas Bilour have condemned the attack on a senior member of WCCI and polio officer Shama Sajjad while performing duty in Ganj locality of the provincial capital.

In a statement issued here on Friday, both the office bearers of WCCI demanded the provincial government and KP police chief to immediately arrest the culprits involved in the attack.

They said that due to the prevailing wave of Covid-19, female entrepreneurship is already in slump and such kind of incidents would further cause destabilisation in businesses.

They demanded protection for working women so that they could freely work and contribute to the country’s economy.