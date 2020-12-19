JI leader says PTI govt has failed on all fronts

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said Friday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has completely failed on all fronts.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the party had already launched a drive against the government and the party would hold a gathering in Sarai Naurang area of Lakki Marwat on December 27.

He said the inefficiency and incompetence of the government was being exposed with each passing day.

“Owing to the flawed policies of the government foreign loans have swelled by 45 percent during the past two years of the current government,” he explained.

Without naming Prime Minister Imran Khan, the JI leader said these loans were taken during the rule of the man who used to say that he would prefer committing suicide to going to the International Monitory Fund (IMF) for loans.

“The government wants to hike the prices of electricity by Rs3 more per unit on the directives of the IMF,” he said.

Flanked by the general secretary of the party Abdul Wasi and others, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said hundreds of thousands of people had lost jobs during the present government tenure.

He said the prices of the items of daily consumption such as flour, sugar, pulses, vegetables, sugar and petroleum have gone out of the buying capacity of the common people.

“In such a sorry state of affairs, the JI has launched a campaign against the rulers to rid the people of their flawed policies and put the country back on the track of development,” he added.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said no facilities were provided to the merged districts of KP which, adding target-killing incidents were rising in these areas.

“The airports in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan are not operational,” he said and pointed out that the JI had already launched a drive for the protection of the rights of the people of the southern districts.

The JI leader said protest gatherings would be organised in Mardan, Hazara division and Peshawar in the next couple of months.