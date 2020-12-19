17pc Karachiites prefer PTI as first choice: survey

ISLAMABAD: According to a fresh survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan, 17 percent citizens in Karachi have declared the PTI as first choice for their vote.

The survey comprising interviews of over 500 respondents was conducted from October 27 to November 17. It revealed that after PTI, the PPP and PML-N would bag equal percentage of votes (13 percent), while 12 percent voters will go in favour of the MQM-Pakistan. Four percent voters would support the JUI-F, PSP would grab 3 percent votes, MMA would get 1 percent votes and one percent respondents say they would vote for independent candidates, as per the survey. Thirteen percent respondents say they would vote for other parties, while 22 percent respondents did not answer this question.

In case of fresh elections, 64 percent citizens would go for voting, while 36 percent would stay away.

The respondents were also asked whether they voted for any party during the previous local government elections. Two in five respondents (43 percent) replied in the negative. However, the figures of respondents who voted showed that 23 percent of them voted for the PTI, 9 percent voted for the MQM-Pakistan, 7 percent voted for the PPP, 5 percent supported the PML-N, 3 percent votes were cast in favour of MQM-London, 2 percent each to the JUI-F and MMA, 1 percent by PSP and 2 percent by others.

Who was the mayor of Karachi last year and what was his name? Forty-one percent respondents in the survey gave correct answer to this question, 25 percent showed ignorance and 34 percent respondents did not answer.

The survey also showed that 66 percent respondents disapproved performance of the local government of Karachi and its mayor, while 34 percent respondents showed positive response about it.