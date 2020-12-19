‘CNG to remain closed in Sindh two days a week’

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company on Friday said that CNG supply would remain suspended in Sindh for two days a week — on Mondays and Saturdays.

“The decision was taken in light of the availability of gas,” the SSGC said. The SSGC, moreover, said that the supply to industries would be slashed by 50pc.The development comes after the SSGC had temporarily suspended the gas supply across seven areas in Karachi on Sunday.The gas company said it is undertaking looping work for a 15 kilometre long 20-inch dia interlink of Shershah Main and Gas Turbine Main on December 13.In this regard, the gas supply was suspended from 8am to 10pm on Sunday in seven areas of the port city.