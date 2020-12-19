No official visited Israel, no plan to recognise it: Ashrafi

LAHORE: Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Friday rejected the opposition charges, saying that no government representative had visited Israel and there was no plan to recognise the Jewish state.

Addressing the Friday congregation at the main mosque in a private housing scheme, he said the opposition leadership should play its role to unite the Muslim Ummah instead of levelling baseless allegations. He said the PTI government wanted to invite the opposition leadership to launch collective efforts to eliminate the menace of extremism, terrorism, sectarian violence and corruption from the country.

Ashrafi stated Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted the youth to understand the real teachings of Quran and Islam by learning the Arabic language. The government was making efforts to establish Arabic language centres in universities and colleges of the country for promotion of the language.

The PM’s aide said that PhD on Seerat-e-Mustafa Mohammed (PBUH) was also being started at various universities in the country with publication of Seerat literature. Later on, talking to the media, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said the opposition should not politicise collective issues of the Muslim Ummah. Kashmir and Palestine were the issues of the entire Muslim world and Pakistan would keep supporting the people of Kashmir and Palestine for their plebiscite rights. He said that it was a result of the endeavours of Prime Minister Imran Khan that some politicians, who had never voiced on the issue of Palestine, were now speaking on the issue.