ECP denies it has issued statement on Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has clarified some reports in media that the government had nothing to do with the Senate elections and it was solely a domain of the commission to hold them.

In a late night statement, the ECP denied that it issued any statement on holding of Senate elections, adding that the matter has not been discussed in commission’s meeting yet.

The statement denied and condemned the reports in the media. Earlier, in the day, quoting the ECP it was reported that the commission had the authority to hold the polls on 52 seats of the Upper House of the Parliament between February 11 to March 11, 2020.

“A law defining procedure of the Senate polls is already present,” the ECP was quoted, adding that the commission had 30 days to hold the elections on the seats of retiring senators. Half of the senators in the Upper House will retire by March 11, 2020 after completing their six-year tenure and an election for the slot of chairman and deputy chairman Senate would be held on March 12.

The chairman and deputy chairman would take oath of their responsibilities on the same day. It is pertinent to mention here that on December 15, the federal government decided to hold the Senate elections in February rather than in March. The cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan further decided to hold Senate elections through a show of hands procedure rather than a secret ballot.