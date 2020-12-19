Ghazni blast leaves at least 15 children dead

KABUL: At least 15 people were killed and 20 others injured when a bomb exploded early Friday evening in the Gelan district of Afghanistan’s Ghazni province, Tolo News reported, citing the country’s interior ministry.

According to Tolo News, the bomb had been installed in a motorcycle outside a house.Interior ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian confirmed the blast at a house where a Quran recitation was being held, according to AFP.

“Unfortunately, as a result of this incident 15 people, all children, were martyred,” said Wahedullah Jumazada, the spokesperson for the Ghazni governor.Ghazni police confirmed the blast and that all those killed were children.No group immediately claimed the attack.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, according to Tolo News, condemned the attack, saying: “The Taliban should accept the people’s call for ceasefire, refrain from terrorist attacks that are against humanity and Islam and should accept the peace process.”

The British and Turkish embassies in Kabul also condemned the Ghazni blast, with the former terming it “more needless violence” and the latter offering “condolences to the families of those lost and a speedy recovery to the injured”.