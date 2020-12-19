83 more succumb to corona in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday were recorded at 42,478 as 2,972 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Eighty-three corona patients, 74 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and nine in their respective homes or quarantines, died during the last 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of these deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab. Out of the total 83 deaths, 51 patients died on ventilators. No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, while 295 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan (45 percent), ICT (42 percent), Peshawar (27 percent) and Lahore (34 percent).

The Oxygen beds were also occupied in four major areas as in Rawalpindi (40 percent), Multan (39 percent), Peshawar (60 percent) and ICT (38 percent).

Some 39,171 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 12,859 in Sindh, 15,395 in Punjab, 4,755 in KP, 4,755 in ICT, 395 in Balochistan, 367 in GB and 645 in AJK.

Around 399,852 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 451,494 cases were detected so far, including 7,893 in AJK, 17,868 in Balochistan, 4,810 in GB, 35,700 in Islamabad, 54,021 in KP, 130,122 in Punjab and 201,080 in Sindh.

About 9,164 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,270 in Sindh, 3,522 in Punjab, 1,511 in KP, 385 in ICT, 177 in Balochistan, 99 in GB and 200 in AJK.