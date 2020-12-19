Three children, man burnt alive

SUKKUR: Four people, including three children and a man, were burnt alive, while a woman received burn injuries in two incidents of fire in Thatta and Mirpurkhas. Reports said that in village Wali Muhammed Rind, Chello Bhell after smoking a cigarette threw it away which led to a raging fire, which consumed his Katcha house. Villagers, after seeing the flames, arrived to rescue the inmates. By that time, Chello Bhell was burnt alive, his wife Taija was critically injured while the house was gutted. The injured woman was shifted to a Mirpurkhas hospital. Reports said that in village Abdullah near Keenjar, a fire broke out in the kitchen of a Katcha house in which two children, including Fozia, were burnt alive, while Niaz received burn injuries.Reports said that in village Hassan Chachar in Ghotki District, the house of Shankar Bheel caught fire in which his daughter Gouri was burnt alive. While rescuing his daughter, Bheel received burn injuries.