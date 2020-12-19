Two children die in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A small boy and a minor girl were killed in different incidents in Garhi Habibullah here on Friday.It was learnt that Mohammad Umar, 4, was playing outside his house in Dara village and fell into a gorge.The local people rushed to the spot in order to rescue him. He was pulled out and taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. In another incident, a girl, 3, the daughter of one Basharat, fell into a water tank in Bisian area. The family members rushed her to a hospital, but she had died.