Minister meets CM Punjab: People have rejected intriguers, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said Pakistan was passing through a sensitive phase of its history and the motherland demanded unity. Those who were trying to divide the nation should look into their own deeds, he added.

The chief minister emphasised that the government would foil the nefarious conspiracy of dividing the nation as people had already rejected those who gave preference to their personal interest.

The foundation of a new Pakistan has been laid and there is a need to promote the passions of brotherhood, tolerance and harmony in the society, he added.