KP PJC discusses establishment of forensic labs at regional level

PESHAWAR: The 5th Provincial Justice Committee Meeting (PJC) on Friday discussed the establishment of well-equipped forensic science laboratories at regional level.

The meeting was held at the Peshawar High Court (PHC). Chief Justice of PHC Qaiser Rashid Khan chaired the meeting. All the members of PJC attended it while secretary Health was invited as co-opted member.

Speaking at the meeting, PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan emphasized the significance of the apex forum for enhanced collaboration between the departments for improving the service delivery in the justice sector.

The agenda items of the meeting included automated registration of FIRs, the offender management system, simplification of inter and intra-provincial transfer of accused, data integration of justice sector stakeholders, medical facilities in prisons, performance benchmark of the departments for the next year, infrastructure requirements of PHC, appointment of law officers and enactment of the draft Judicial Service Act.

The chair directed the members to ensure data integration and directed them to submit progress reports within three months. The members agreed to ensure compliance with the PHC directives regarding visits of medical specialists to all the prisons on regular basis.

In order to improve the justice service delivery, the departments were directed to fix performance benchmark for the next year.

The chairperson also directed the officials concerned to expedite the justice sector stakeholder legislation, including enactment of Draft Judicial Services Act. For the safe custody of case properties and to ensure quick production before the court, the committee decided that till permanent arrangement by the government, the district and sessions judges will provide suitable space within the district court premises subject to availability.

The forum also approved that unresolved issues of all justice sector departments at District Criminal Justice Coordination Committee shall be submitted before the PJC for a policy decision.

The meeting stressed the need for the scientific investigation of cases in accordance with international standards. Considering the urgency and the requirement, it was decided that existing forensic labs should be properly equipped and operationalized preferably within three months.