Ainslie’s America’s Cup challenge back on course

AUCKLAND: British sailing legend Ben Ainslie steered his America’s Cup challenge back on course on Friday after trading barbs with defending champion Team New Zealand both on and off the water.

Ainslie’s INEOS Team UK yacht managed to finish both of its heats at a warm-up event in Auckland after a disastrous start on Thursday when it broke down and was left dead in the water.

Ainslie’s boat was still beaten convincingly by Team NZ in both heats but the four-time Olympic champion was relieved to simply compete after the previous day’s embarrassing flop. “It was much better than yesterday,” the four-time Olympic champion said, admitting the boat remained “a click off the pace from the Kiwis”. “We were able to get around the course, everything was working as it should and the guys did a really good job.”

American Magic and Italy’s Luna Rossa also faced off in two races, claiming a win each. But the fiercest clash of the day was off the water between INEOS Team UK and Team NZ, who flatly rejected Ainslie’s accusation that a part they supplied had caused his yacht’s technical issues.

Four yachts are involved in the Auckland event, hosts Team NZ, INEOS Team UK, American Magic and Italy’s Luna Rossa. INEOS Team UK is believed to have the largest budget, reportedly bankrolled by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe to the tune of 110 million pounds (US$150 million). The warm-up races, which run until Sunday, have no bearing on the America’s Cup proper. Racing gets serious in January, when the three challengers compete for the Prada Cup, with the winner earning the right to take on Team NZ for the America’s Cup in March.