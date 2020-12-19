Katy Daley-Mclean retires from international rugby

LONDON: England’s World Cup-winning captain Katy Daley-Mclean has announced her retirement from international rugby with immediate effect.

The fly-half led her country to glory at the 2014 tournament in France and scored 542 points across 116 caps.

Daley-Mclean, 34, is England’s third most-capped player of all time, behind Rochelle Clark and Sarah Hunter, and second only to Emily Scarratt in the list of all-time points scorers.

“Having had time to reflect following the autumn internationals, I have decided now is the right time to retire from international rugby,” she said in a statement on englandrugby.com.

“This has been a difficult but relatively quick decision and feels like the right time. I have been fortunate to be involved in four World Cup campaigns in my career and to win one. It has been a total privilege to be a Red Rose. I’ll be the team’s number one fan.”