Out of control

The second wave of the lethal virus is turning out to be quite dangerous. On Wednesday (Dec 16), the country reported 105 coronavirus-related deaths – the highest single-day Covid-19 fatalities since June. The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Pakistan has jumped to 9000, and the country’s positivity ratio is near 9 percent. The provincial governments, especially the Sindh government, took the first wave quite seriously and took strict decisions to flatten the curve in a timely manner. But, now, the Sindh government as well as other provincial authorities are busy with the PDM’s rallies. The provincial governments as well as the federal government should take strict decision to control the spread of the virus. Only strict measures will help the authorities reduce the number of deaths. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) should revisit its partial lockdown and smart lockdown policies and propose a complete lockdown in the country. Even though the lockdown will have a direct effect on the country’s economy, saving the people’s precious lives is more important.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi