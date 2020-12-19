Assemble or build?

This refers to the letter ‘Local products’ (Dec 18) by Huma Arif. This is for the clarity of the learned writer that car manufacturing plants have been fully operational in the country since 2000. Then, the country maintained the deletion level (the process of substituting foreign parts with local parts) at between 25 and 30 percent – including the car’s mechanical parts and some interior parts. As of today, the deletion level is around 60 percent. A car’s engine is a critical component that requires comprehensive technology transfer. Undoubtedly, there is lot of potential in our country and we can do wonders. With the assistance of foreign experts – original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) – local manufacturers have been able to achieve the sizeable and tangible level of deletion. Local car makers do require the government’s support in form of the reduction in taxes and duties on imported parts to optimise prices. India is a big country and more developed than Pakistan. It is quite ahead in many fields. At present, we don’t have car manufacturing plants that are manufacturing cars from the scratch. However, with the government’s support we can see locally made cars plying on our roads.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad