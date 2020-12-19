close
Sat Dec 19, 2020
December 19, 2020

For the people

Newspost

 
December 19, 2020

This refers to the letter ‘Real challenges’ (Dec 17) by Aftab Jamali. The writer has expressed his displeasure with the media for giving too much coverage to the opposition’s Lahore rally and discussing the number of the people who attended the rally. He added that the media should be discussing the real challenges that are being faced by the country.

It’s the enthusiasm and interest of the people who attend rallies which depicts how a party will perform if voted to power. I agree with the writer when he says that the focus of each leader who addressed the Lahore gathering was on removing the incumbent government. No one talked about the country’s Human Development Index (HDI) ranking.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA

