A big threat

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the world. Almost all countries have been facing a surge in the number of cases. In Pakistan, the second wave of the virus has proved to be quite lethal. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Pakistan has reported over 400,000 cases. The number of the cases has been increasing rapid. Hospitals are filling up and many critically ill patients are unable to find an available ventilator. Many hospitals are even turning away patients. Even though the government imposed smart lockdowns in several areas, the people are not following SOPs at all. No one has postponed any public gatherings and other social events. The people need to realise that their carelessness will have grave consequences and that they have to take precautionary measures to save their lives.

Sania Shahzadi

Rawalpindi