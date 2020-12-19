Bulgaria expels Russian military attache

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SOFIA: Bulgaria said Friday that it would expel a Russian military attache — the latest in several such cases — after prosecutors opened a probe against him for spying on US troops in the EU and NATO member state.
It was the sixth case of a Russian diplomat or embassy official being expelled by what was once Moscow´s staunchest Soviet-era satellite over spying allegations since October 2019.
“The foreign ministry of the Republic of Bulgaria declared persona non grata a diplomat from the Russian embassy in Sofia and gave him 72 hours to leave the country due to activities incompatible with his diplomatic status,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. Bulgarian prosecutors said that from 2017 the diplomat engaged in spying activities.