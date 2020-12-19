Bulgaria expels Russian military attache

SOFIA: Bulgaria said Friday that it would expel a Russian military attache — the latest in several such cases — after prosecutors opened a probe against him for spying on US troops in the EU and NATO member state.

It was the sixth case of a Russian diplomat or embassy official being expelled by what was once Moscow´s staunchest Soviet-era satellite over spying allegations since October 2019.

“The foreign ministry of the Republic of Bulgaria declared persona non grata a diplomat from the Russian embassy in Sofia and gave him 72 hours to leave the country due to activities incompatible with his diplomatic status,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. Bulgarian prosecutors said that from 2017 the diplomat engaged in spying activities.