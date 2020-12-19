Intra-Afghan talks a ‘historic opportunity’ to achieve peace: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the Intra-Afghan negotiations provide a historic opportunity to the Afghan leaders to achieve durable peace and stability through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

He was talking to a delegation of the Taliban Political Commission (TPC), headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who called on him here at the PM House. “The discussions focused on the progress in the Afghan peace process and the way forward,” a statement from the PM media office said.

Reiterating that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed hope that the Afghan parties would continue to build on the recent positive developments in the Intra-Afghan negotiations.

The Prime Minister underscored Pakistan’s consistent support to an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement. He also underlined the need to be vigilant about the role of spoilers, who continued to make attempts to disrupt and derail the peace process.

Khan expressed concern over the high level of violence and called on all sides for a reduction in it, leading to a ceasefire. He said the return of peace and stability to Afghanistan will provide a strong impetus to economic development, regional integration, and connectivity, benefiting Afghanistan and the region.

The TPC delegation’s visit was part of Pakistan’s serious efforts to facilitate Afghan peace process to achieve a peaceful, stable, united, independent, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.