1.2 million families in AJK to get health insurance cover

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched his signature Sehat Sahulat Programme for Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which will give health insurance cover for more than a million families in the territory, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

Speaking at a ceremony here, the Prime Minister said this programme will provide health insurance to 1.2 million families in the territory and they can get medical treatment from 350 health facilities across Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government started this project from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the facility had begun to extend to every household in the province. In Punjab, six million families have been provided with the health cards and the provincial government there is striving to provide this facility to the entire population by the end of next year.

Khan said: “The launch of this program in Azad Kashmir will also send a message across the LoC (Line of Control) — where a fascist and cruel regime is oppressing the rights of people — that we care for our people.” The Prime Minister said given economic constraints, launching this universal health coverage programme was a courageous decision by the government, adding that it was in line with the principles of the State of Medina.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to transform Pakistan into a welfare state as per the vision of founding fathers.