Doctor dies of coronavirus, number rises to 37 in KP

PESHAWAR: One more doctor died of Covid-19 on Friday amid increasing number of positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr. Muzaffar Syed had contracted with coronavirus infection a few weeks ago and was under treatment in Coronavirus ICU ward of Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital.

Paying tribute to Dr. Muzaffar Shah and martyred doctors due to infectious virus, Provincial Doctors Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that so far 37 doctors and more than 40 other health staff members had died of coronavirus in the province.

Dr. Muzaffar Syed was endocrinology specialist and was posted as a

medical officer at Civil Hospital Barikot. The funeral prayers of Dr. Muzaffar Syed will be offered today at Tandodog village Swat.