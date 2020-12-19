Police officials transferred

PESHAWAR: Three senior police officers were transferred and given new assignments on Friday while two cops were suspended and an inquiry ordered against them.

According to a notification issued on Friday, Mohammad Ali Gandapur was posted deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Special Branch while Abbas Ahsan, who has recently reported to the province, was posted new capital city police officer.

Mohammad Ali remained CCPO Peshawar for more than 13 months. The police force under the command of Gandapur led successful operations against drug dealers, especially those involved in selling ice and heroin. Besides, the situation of street crime has improved as well as terrorism incident declined during the last over one year.

The new CCPO Abbas Ahsan was serving in Punjab Police before he was transferred to KP. Apart from maintaining law and order, going after terrorists and drug dealers would be the tough challenges for the new administration of the capital city. Meanwhile, another notification said Khan Zeb was as posted superintendent of police of the Counter-Terrorism Department. Besides, Rajab Ali, acting SP CTD and Inspector Saifur Rehman were suspended and an inquiry ordered against them.