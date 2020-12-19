Meeting discusses incubation centre at KUST

KOHAT: A meeting at Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) discussed startup companies and establishment of National Incubation Centre at the university on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sardar Khan, was attended by Chief Minister’s Advisor on Science and IT Zia Ullah Bangash as chief guest.

Zia Ullah Bangash also inaugurated newly constructed meeting hall named as “Ibn al-Haytham Meeting Hall” in the university. He along with the VC and ORIC staff visited the building area allocated for the proposed Incubation Center at KUST and appreciated the active role of ORIC KUST.

Dr Muhammad Tariq Jan, director ORIC, during the visit presented details about future plans for establishment of incubation center, operation and the role of ORIC in promoting innovative research culture at KUST.

Zia Ullah Bangash appreciated role of KUST in research and innovation at national and international level and further said that KUST is the proposed site for one of the two NIC planned for KP.