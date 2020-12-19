Intense cold dry weather likely in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR: Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast intense cold and dry weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

In its daily report, it says that shallow fog is likely to occur at Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi and D. I. Khan districts. It adds that frost is also likely to occur in upper and plain areas of the province during morning hours on Saturday. Lowest temperature was recorded at -11°C in Kalam.