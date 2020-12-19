CTO’s WhatsApp number issued to improve traffic system

PESHAWAR: Traffic police Friday issued WhatsApp number for road users to contact directly with Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbass Majeed Marwat on 0316-2068600 to get addressed their grievances.

A press release issued the CTO said, the objective of launching public relations campaign was to find immediate solutions to the problems faced by the road users and further improved traffic system.

He said that all possible resources were being utilize to address problems faced by road users. He said he himself was supervising all matters pertaining to city traffic police. He also directed traffic staff to ensure implementation of traffic rules at all cost so that ratio of complaints could be decreased.

He further said that the traffic personnel should use all their abilities for the betterment of the system and wherever problems are identified, immediate steps should be taken. He also warned strict legal action against violators of traffic laws.