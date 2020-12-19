Japan gives $9.5m to fight COVID-19

Islamabad : Japan has extended a grant assistance of one billion Japanese yen (around $9.5 million) to Pakistan for enhancing its capacity to confront COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Notes to this effect were signed and exchanged between Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan

Matsuda Kuninori and secretary of the ministry of economic affairs Noor Ahmad here.

In this programme, more than 30 types of medical equipment including the Bedside X-ray Machine will be provided to medical institutions in Pakistan through the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).