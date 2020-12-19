Tribute to a photographer

Islamabad : Born 16th August, 1934, an automobile engineer by profession, Muhammad Hanif Malik belonged to a well-known family of Kotli Loharan in Sialkot district which migrated to Rawalpindi in 1927. His late father, Shafaatullah Malik established an auto-engine reconditioning facility in 1935. His legacy was carried forward by his sons.

Hanif Malik graduated from the prestigious Gordon College, Rawalpindi in 1955. He was an ardent photo enthusiast and started serious photography in 1950. He has won numerous awards at the national as well as international level. He was a member of the prestigious Royal Photographic Society as well as the Photographic Society of America.