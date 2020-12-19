Turkish award conferred upon Pakistan embassy school director

Islamabad : Turkey’s leading OSTIM Technical University conferred the first ever ‘International Education Entrepreneur Excellence Award’ upon Syed Ghalib Raza Gillani, director, Pakistan Embassy School, at a ceremony in Ankara, says a press release.

Prof. Dr. Emrullah Isler, chairman of National Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Commission of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey was the guest of honour while Ambassador of Pakistan Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi; Chairman of OSTIM Board of Trustees, Orhan Aydin; Rector of OSTIM Technical University, Prof. Dr. Murat Yülek; faculty members of OSTIM Technical University and Pakistan Embassy School attended the ceremony.

In his remarks, Prof. Dr. Emrullah Isler, said Pakistan is our brotherly country and Turks are grown up saying ‘Jeevay Pakistan.’

Ambassador Syrus Qazi in said conferment of this inaugural award by OSTIM Technical University is not only an honour for Ghalib Gillani but also an honour for Pakistani Embassy and the academia. He appreciated the hard work and input of Ghalib Gillani for making the embassy school a symbol of pride for Pakistan.

Orhan Aydin, highlighted the nature of Pakistan-Turkey relations. He hoped that the fraternal relations will be further strengthened through educational collaboration.

Rector Prof. Dr. Murat Yülek in his welcome address said although there are a large number of schools affiliated with various embassies in Ankara, however, Pakistan Embassy School under its Director Ghalib Raza Gillani is truly an international school. He noted that Ghalib Gillani is a competent educationist and truly deserved to receive our first award.

In his speech, Syed Ghalib Raza Gillani thanked the rector and OSTIM Technical University for conferment of the award.