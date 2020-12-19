Mercury drops to minus 2 degree

Islamabad: Within 24 hours of plunging to the freezing point, the mercury dropped further in Islamabad and adjoining areas on Friday causing frosty conditions in the morning and at night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature recorded in the capital city was minus two degree Centigrade amid dense fog in the morning and at night.

Forty per cent humidity in the air was reported.

The adjoining Murree hill station also recorded the same temperature.

The icy cold winds blew in the capital city due to the continental air, which prevails in most parts of the country.

The weathermen see no let-up in the cold wave in near future and said frost would continue to occur in Potohar region and few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

They said cold and dry weather was expected to continue in most parts of the country and very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts of the country.

The PMD officials also said dense fog would prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.