PSB asked to withdraw medals from banned athletes

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Olympic Associations (POA) has once again asked the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to withdraw medals and cash incentives from the athletes, who were banned for using performance-enhancing drugs during the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal in 2019.

Currently, the POA is in the final stages to initiate an inquiry against those, who remained involved in any capacity and failed to discharge their duties despite instructions of the concerned authorities.

In a recent letter written to the PSB, the POA stated: “This is with reference to three x Adverse Analytical Findings constituting anti-doping rules violations by three national athletes in the 13th South Asian Games 2019, resultant of which medals/results of five x track events stand disqualified as per WADA anti-doping rules.”

“The Anti-Doping Code stipulates that any violation in connection with in-competition testing shall lead to automatic disqualification of results and other consequences including forfeiture of any medals, points, and prizes. As per record, neither the athletes have returned the medals nor we have been confirmed that cash awards extended to the athletes have been forfeited and returned to the granting authorities,” the letter says.

“Being a signatory of the WADA Code, both POA and the govt of Pakistan are under obligation to implement the WADA Anti-Doping Code in true spirit otherwise, we may be subject to sanctions.”

“You are requested to please confirm if the cash prizes have been forfeited and returned to the government. The requested confirmation will enable the POA to submit a compliance report to the competent forums.”