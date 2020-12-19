close
Sat Dec 19, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2020

Shehzar fined again

Our Correspondent
December 19, 2020

KARACHI: Sindh’s Shehzar Mohammad has been fined 75 percent of his match-fee for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during his side’s drawn outing against Northern in the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy here at National Stadium the other day.

Shehzar was found to have violated Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which deals with showing dissent at an umpire’s decision. The incident happened in the 74th over of Northern’s second innings on the fourth and final day of the match on Thursday, when Shehzar, after a caught behind appeal being turned down, expressed his disappointment at the decision.

