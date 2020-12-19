Shaheens concede lead in four-day match

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Shaheens were 15-1 in their second innings at the close of the second day’s play against New Zealand A in Whangarei after conceding 32-run first innings lead.

Shan Masood (10 not out) and Azhar Ali (1) were at the crease when stumps were drawn for the second day.

Earlier, New Zealand A were bowled out for 226 with Rachin Ravindra (70) being the top scorer. Cam Fletcher (57) and Nathan Smith (40) also played well for New Zealand A.

For Shaheens, Mohammad Abbas (4-40), Amad Butt (3-22) and Yasir Shah (3-54) bowled well.

Shaheens managed 194 in the first innings with Azhar Ali (58) being the top scorer.

Scores in brief: Pakistan Shaheens 194 all out in 73 overs (Azhar Ali 58, Ammad Butt 27; Ed Nuttall 5-54, Nathan Smith 3-29) and 15-1. New Zealand A 226 all out in 82.2 overs (Rachin Ravindra 70, Cam Fletcher 57, Nathan Smith 40; Mohammad Abbas 4-40, Amad Butt 3-22, Yasir Shah 3-54).