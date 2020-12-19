Sindh thump KP, Mukhtar hits ton in Southern Punjab win

KARACHI: Sindh defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 69 runs in their second round fixture of the Pakistan Cup One-day Tournament 2020-21 for 2nd XI sides here at the KCCA Stadium on Friday.

After being invited to bat, Sindh were folded for 281 in 49.2 overs. Ammad Alam top-scored with 68-ball 73, smashing seven fours and four sixes. Jahanzaib Sultan chipped in with a 48-ball 43, hitting six fours and one six. Both openers shared 102 runs for the first wicket association.

Other notable contribution came from Saim Ayub who scored 55 off 61 balls. His innings included two fours and as many sixes. Ramiz Aziz, batting at No5, made 52-ball 42, which included two boundaries.

Right-arm medium pacer Mohammad Amir Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 5-54.

In response, KP were skittled out for 212 in the 46th over. Mohammad Sarwar Afridi top-scored with 79 off 91, which included 11 boundaries.

Spinner Arish Ali Khan took 4-32, while Ghulam Mudassar grabbed 3-38.

Discarded international Mukhtar Ahmed hit 113 not out to enable Southern Punjab to romp to a six-wicket win over Balochistan here at NBP Sports Complex.

After being asked to bat first, Balochistan were dismissed for 229 in 49.1 overs. Abdul Rehman Muzammil top-scored with 62-ball 45, smacking four fours. Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (44) and Israr Ahmed (33) were the other notable contributors.

Ahsan Baig took 3-45, while Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Ali Khan grabbed two wickets each.

Southern Punjab raced to the target in 43.5 overs after losing four wickets. Opener Mukhtar Ahmad smashed 13 fours and a six in his fantastic unbeaten century. He stitched a 135-run partnership for the second wicket with Waqar Hussain, who scored 59 off 76 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes.

Here at the TMC Ground, Central Punjab defeated Northern by three wickets.

Northern were bowled out for 123 in 38.4 overs after being put in to bat. Sohail Akhtar top-scored with 39 off 73, clobbering three fours and two sixes.

Kamran Afzal, Raza Ali Dar, Mohammad Ali, Sohaib Ullah and Haseeb-ur-Rehman Junior took two wickets each.

Central Punjab achieved the target in the 37th over after losing seven wickets. Mohammad Faiq top-scored with 39 off 68 balls, hitting two fours and a six. Salman Irshad and Farhan Shafiq took two wickets apiece.