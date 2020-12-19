Lucky Cement awarded

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited was awarded at the 10th Fire and Safety Awards 2020, organised by The National Forum of Environment and Health (NFEH), a statement said on Friday.

Lucky Cement received the award in recognition to its commitment towards modern technology to control fire accidents and save human lives, it added.

The company was awarded after passing a stringent evaluation criteria devised purely on professional basis.

Amin Ganny, chief operating officer of Lucky Cement Limited, said: “At Lucky Cement, we ensure a safe and secure environment for all of our employees and stakeholders associated with our business operations directly or indirectly.”

“We strictly follow the HSE protocols at all of our plants and offices. The company ensures to implement all essential measures to deal with any unforeseen event. Furthermore, we make sure that all of our employees are well-equipped with the skills required to deal with such situations.”