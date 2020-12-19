FPCCI hails SBP decision

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has applauded the State Bank of Pakistan for the waiver of the E-form requirement for up to $5000/consignment for small industries, a statement said on Friday.

FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar and Vice President Shaikh Sultan Rehman said that this move will facilitate the small exporters, especially women business entrepreneurs, and will tremendously boost the exchequer.

The State Bank of Pakistan has exempted exports from the E-form requirement for up to $5,000/consignment to boost exports in the changing situation of global consumer markets due to the Covid-19 epidemic crisis.

The State Bank has issued a detailed regulatory framework to facilitate Business-to-Consumer (B2C) E-Commerce exports from Pakistan.

They also said this exemption will facilitate the exporters for sending goods directly to consumers market and would encourage many others who were not able to face the complications of the documentation.