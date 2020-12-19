National Farmers’ Day observed

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) and the SME Farmers Association (SMEF) jointly commemorated national “Farmers' Day” to recognise the efforts of the farmers who toil and sweat to feed the nation, a statement said on Friday.

Haji Muhammad Saaeed, chairman of SMEFA, welcomed the participants on conference line and said that agriculture is the backbone of the country, and it is the primary sector that is the source of all raw materials for the industries.

He urged the government to facilitate the SME farmers by fixing fair support prices for crops. Secondly, he recommended subsidised fertilisers, seeds and diesel prices.

Saeed said that the recent rains and subsequent waterlogging destroyed many farms and caused huge losses to the sector and no reasonable help or support was given by the provincial governments.

UNISAME President Zulfikar Thaver urged the need for modernisation of farms, and promotion of hydroponic farming. He also urged the government to promote corporate farming and cooperative farming, it added.

He appreciated the role of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in promoting agricultural financing, which has saved the farmers from borrowing from the middlemen at unfair rates.