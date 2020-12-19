Rupee inches up

KARACHI: The rupee edged higher against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 160.09 against the dollar, compared with Thursday’s closing of 160.11.

In the open market, the rupee ended unchanged at 160.30 against the greenback.

Dealers said the local unit remained stable during the trading session on the back of limited dollar demand from importers for the import payments. Strong dollar inflows in the form of remittances from Pakistani workers abroad and hefty inflows into Roshan Digital Account have also helped the rupee gain value, dealers said.