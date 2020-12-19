GCNP organises online training

KARACHI: Global Compact Network Pakistan organised “Online Training programme on writing COPs and COEs”, a statement said on Friday.

The training was especially arranged to help business and non-business in preparing and submitting their communication on progress and communication on engagement, it added.

The training session was conducted by Salman Zakir, corporate trainer and head of corporate communication, Pak-Arab Refinery Company Limited (PARCO), Fasihul Karim Siddiqi, executive director Global Compact Network Pakistan (GCNP).

Nuzhat Jahan, secretary GCNP, who later moderated the session, welcomed the participants, and explained the objective and purpose of organising this complimentary training programme, especially for UNGC signatories.

Zakir explained the importance of COP and trained the participants in the art and skills of writing COP. He also presented some good examples of COP documentation and updated the participants on the process of preparing and uploading the COP online, it added.