Gold rates unchanged

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market stood unchanged at Rs112,300/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Friday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price also stay the same at Rs96,280, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates remained the same at $1,878/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Similarly, silver rates also stood unchanged at Rs1,270/tola. Price of 10 grams silver also remained unchanged at Rs1,088.82, it added.