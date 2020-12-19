SSGC denies LPG procurement tenders

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has not issued any tenders for procurement of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the company said on Friday.

“Some misconceptions need to be corrected,” SSGC said in a statement with reference to a news item.

SSGC-LPG (Pvt) Ltd. (SLL), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of SSGC, is an independent LPG marketing company with a marketing network all over Pakistan for supplying LPG to its domestic and industrial customers either in cylinders or in bulk through bowsers.

“To meet its demand, SLL regularly procures LPG from indigenous producers, importers as well as direct imports,” said the SSGC. “All procurement is carried out under PPRA [Public Procurement Regulatory Authority] rules through an open and transparent tendering process.”

In September 2020, SSGC faced shortage of supply of gas due to annual turnaround of three gas fields Zargoun, Sinjhoro and Sujawal whereas two gas fields Nur Bangla and Kunnar Pasaki were supplying lesser volumes of gas.

As of today all these gas fields have revived and are fully functional as well. “Shortage of gas volume in winters is not based on this fact,” said the SSGC.

“Neither does SSGC plans to nor has it received any directives from the government of Pakistan to promote to the stakeholders the use of LPG as an alternative to natural gas in order to offset gas shortfall.”

In September, SSGC spokesperson told The News that supply from five gas fields, including Zargoun, Sinjhoro, Kunar Pasaki, Sujawal and Nurbagla was stopped to cause 150 million metric cubic feet per day (mmcfd) gas shortage, “which would increase to over 350 mmcfd in winters”.

“Zagoun in Quetta and Sinjhoro gas field in Sindh have gone for the annual turnaround,” said spokesperson. “Supply from Kunar Pasaki is near zero due to technical issues while Sujawal and Nurbagla in Sindh have depleted.”