close
Sat Dec 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 19, 2020

Winter is here

Newspost

 
December 19, 2020

This year, Pakistan is facing an extremely cold winter season. The chilly weather has made everyone to take out their warmer clothes like jackets and sweaters. In Balochistan’s Hub, the temperature has dropped steeply. Residents have visited markets to buy winter clothes. However, the prices of coats and jackets are quite expensive. Many people, especially students, cannot afford these pricey items. The authorities concerned need to keep a check on shopkeepers who increase the prices of a product when its demand is high and make it unaffordable for a majority of people.

Haneef Baluch Sajidi

Awaran

Latest News

More From Newspost