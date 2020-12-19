Winter is here

This year, Pakistan is facing an extremely cold winter season. The chilly weather has made everyone to take out their warmer clothes like jackets and sweaters. In Balochistan’s Hub, the temperature has dropped steeply. Residents have visited markets to buy winter clothes. However, the prices of coats and jackets are quite expensive. Many people, especially students, cannot afford these pricey items. The authorities concerned need to keep a check on shopkeepers who increase the prices of a product when its demand is high and make it unaffordable for a majority of people.

Haneef Baluch Sajidi

Awaran