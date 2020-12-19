Vaccine warning

The human rights watchdog body Amnesty International has issued an alarming warning. As we watch people in the UK, the US and several other nations begin the process of receiving the vaccine, which should protect them effectively from Covid-19, and eventually keep the entire population safe, Amnesty International has warned that 53 percent of the world's most effective vaccine has been purchased for 14 percent of the world's people, with rich countries acquiring doses far beyond the number they can use. In the meanwhile, 67 of the world's poorest countries, Amnesty warns, will be left without any vaccine and only one in 10 poor people will be able to receive the shot which could keep them safe from the c coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc around the world.

The future will determine exactly how far this is to prove correct. It's just uncertain what the situation will be around the world although the WHO has said it is busy ensuring that all people have access to the vaccine and that it has unfolded a programme under which it will deliver vaccines free of cost to the countries most in need. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has also said it is in the process of ensuring all humanity has equal access to the vaccine. But it is certainly true that the richer countries have a higher place in the hierarchy of who receives the vaccine and when. In fact, President Donald Trump had at one stage said no one would be allowed to receive the vaccine, especially if it had been manufactured in the US, until all Americans had received it. This move was blocked by the German based company Pfizer stating that it would also provide the vaccine to other nations. Here in Pakistan SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan has affirmed several times that Pakistan has made arrangements to acquire the vaccine and set aside a substantial budget for this. The country will decide on which vaccine to obtain after further studies and testing produce results and its own medical experts give approval.

Dr Sultan has said the vaccine would be available by the second quarter of 2021 and vaccination could begin in March next year. Of course, a great deal is still being watched. We will need to see if this proves to be accurate. The vaccine produced in China, with cooperation from Canada, is also being tested at five medical centres in Pakistan. It is possible that this vaccine will be offered to Pakistanis as well. There is still a lot to watch for. But the Amnesty International warning is an important one and something that the world needs to think over, so that every person around the globe is able to obtain access to a vaccine that could save lives.