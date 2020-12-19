Immediate recovery of missing Shia persons demanded

The Joint Action Committee for Missing Shia Persons has demanded that if missing persons are in the custody of institutions, they should be produced in courts of law.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Friday, committee representatives said enforced disappearances of citizens in a democratic state were a slap in the face of law and justice.

The sense of lawlessness and insecurity was deepening due to disappearances from homes, they said, adding that the rule of law was not possible through mere verbal claims. They said their patience was running thin, and the committee would declare a perpetual hunger strike in various cities if their demand for the safe recovery of missing persons was not met immediately.

They said the Shia community was a peaceful community and had always chosen only legal and constitutional means to get its legitimate demands met. “If our missing persons are in the custody of an institution, they should be brought to the courts in accordance with the law, and if found guilty, they should be punished according to the law. However, forced disappearances of innocent people are cruelty and unacceptable.”

Voices would be raised in every street of the country against this dictatorial move of the democratic government, they said, adding that they had always supported the oppressed and raised their voices against oppression. The committee said numerous meetings with top officials of state institutions and government ministers had been devoted to making verbal promises. “In November, we observed a symbolic hunger strike. On December 26, a full-scale protest would be staged at the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum at 3pm.”