KU admissions

The University of Karachi (KU) has announced the process for admissions on open merit for its 2021 bachelors and masters programmes.

According to Registrar KU Prof Abdul Waheed, candidates interested in seeking admissions at KU may fill and submit admission forms with scanned copies of required documents through the online admission portal of the university. The processing fee of Rs3,000 can be submitted in in any branch of United Bank Limited through an online generated fee voucher from the web portal till Dec 24.