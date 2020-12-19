close
Sat Dec 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 19, 2020

KU admissions

Karachi

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 19, 2020

The University of Karachi (KU) has announced the process for admissions on open merit for its 2021 bachelors and masters programmes.

According to Registrar KU Prof Abdul Waheed, candidates interested in seeking admissions at KU may fill and submit admission forms with scanned copies of required documents through the online admission portal of the university. The processing fee of Rs3,000 can be submitted in in any branch of United Bank Limited through an online generated fee voucher from the web portal till Dec 24.

Latest News

More From Karachi